Mick Jagger Ill, Rolling Stones’ Tour Dates Postponed

Mick Jagger has apparently fallen ill, leading to the Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour being rescheduled.

The band announced that the rock legend would need to undergo unspecified “medical treatment” before heading out on tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were to begin an 13-date stadium tour across North America on April 20, but those dates will be postponed until further notice.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” a statement from the band read. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The band added, “Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming U.S. / Canada tour dates — we apologize for any inconveniences this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.”

Jagger himself issued a statement on the matter, offering his deepest apologies to the fans left disappointed by the delay. He did not address his health but did say he “will be working very hard” to get back to touring condition.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America [and] Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger wrote. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Jagger’s bandmates have not individually commented on the illness nor the postponement.

Photo Credit: Brian Rasic/WireImage