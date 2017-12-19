Rapper MF Doom Mourns Death of 14-Year-Old Son

Rapper MF Doom revealed the passing of his 14-year-old son on Monday.

Doom, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, announced the death of the teenager, named Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, with an emotional Instagram post.

“The greatest son one could ask for,” Doom wrote. “Safe journey and may all our ancestors greet you with open arms. One of our greatest inspirations. Thank you for allowing us to be your parents. Love you Mali.”

Malachi, who Doom described as a “king,” was born to the rapper and an unknown woman in 2003. Doom is notoriously reclusive, so many aspects of his personal life are not public knowledge.

The cause of Malachi’s death is not known.

Malachi’s death comes after a strange year of activity from the underground rap legend, who began his career in the rap group K.M.D. He began releasing a collection of outtakes, entitled The Missing Notebook Rhymes, through Adult Swim, but the weekly releases were abruptly stopped without reason.

See Doom’s full post below.