Metal Singer Steve Cain Killed by Wife

Critical Khaos lead singer Steve Cain has died in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide. Cain, 50, was shot and killed by his wife, Theresa Cain, on Monday, Feb. 27 at the family's home in Ohio Township, Ohio, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office. Theresa also reportedly fatally shot their son, Ethan Cain, 13, and her father, William Felton, 74. Theresa also shot her 20-year-old daughter Samantha Cain, who remains critically injured.

Investigators believe Theresa shot herself and her family members amid financial struggles, which she attempted to hide from her family. The family had lived on a 3-acre property in Clermont County, Ohio — just outside Cincinnati — for nearly eight years, though Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Indiana foreclosed on the family's home in May 2022. When officers arrived at the home Monday to serve the family with an eviction notice, they found Theresa standing on the patio outside of the home, according to investigators, per Fox 19 Now. Theresa, who previously indicated she would cooperate with the eviction, then ran inside and fired multiple gunshots. Authorities found four people shot dead and a fifth victim, later identified as Samantha, critically injured.

A sad story about one of our fans and fellow musicians. Read below: There is another GoFundMe set for Steve and his... Posted by Sanctuary on Friday, March 3, 2023

Detectives found a .38-caliber revolver, which they believed Theresa used to first kill her husband, who was downstairs, inside the home. The rest of the family members, as well as Cain herself, were found upstairs. Police believe all of the victims were awake when they were killed and that the shooting took place just minutes before law enforcement arrived at the home Monday. A relative confirmed that Samantha remains in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Cain was the lead singer of the Ohio-based band Critical Khaos. Confirming his death on Facebook, the band remembered him as a good man, good soul, excellent front man and most of all our band brother.. it's family we have lost today." Critical Khoas had been set to open for Otep on May 19th at the Madison Theater, the band later confirming that the show will go on, noting that Cain previously called "the opportunity of a lifetime" and they will play the show in his honor.

Amid the tragedy, Critical Khoas has rallied support around Samantha, sharing in a recent update that the 20-year-old "is making progress." The band has also shared a GoFundMe page created to help cover medical expenses for Samantha. The page has raised more than $35,000. A separate GoFundMe was also created to help raise funds to bring Cain and Ethan to Georgia, where Cain grew up, to be laid to rest.