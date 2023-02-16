Maná's Fher Undergoing Surgery Amid 'Immense Pain'

Mexican band Maná has been forced to cancel their upcoming performance at the 2023 Viña del Mar International Song Festival as lead singer José Fernando Emilio "Fher" Olvera Sierra undergoes surgery. The band was scheduled to perform at the music festival in Latin America on Feb. 20, joining a long list of other artists on the roster. However, in a press release issued on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Viña del Mar International Song Festival organizers confirmed that Maná would no longer appear as Fher recuperated from a knee injury.

According to the release, per Billboard, the rock musician, 63, injured his knee sometime last year. Despite the injury, Fher continued to tour with the band and was in "immense pain." Due to the injury, Fher had to undergo surgery in the United States at the beginning of this year and is no longer able to travel to Chile, where the musical festival is to be held.

"The doctors' prognosis was a speedy recovery in a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, it has been slower and more complicated, so the doctors have warned him that he will not be able to travel to Chile," the event's organizers said, adding that Fher hopes to be well as soon as possible to continue with his other commitments. In their own statement, the band apologized for the cancellation, stating, "To the Manátics in Chile, see you soon and a heartfelt apology."

Maná had been slated to perform at the Viña del Mar Song Festival, which is in its 6snd year and is set to take place from Sunday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 24. Launched in 1960, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is held annually at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar. This year's list of performers includes Karol G, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera, and Camilo. The event's organizers said a replacement for Maná would be announced at a later date, and tickets already purchased will be valid for the new show. Those wishing to instead receive a refund can request a refund here by Feb. 18.

Due to Fher's injury and subsequent surgery, Maná has been forced to postpone several stops on their current tour. The band's scheduled performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where were set to begin on Friday, Feb. 10, have been rescheduled to May 26 and 27. Per the band's official website, Maná is next scheduled to perform at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on March 17.