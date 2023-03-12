Metal Drummer Josua Madsen Dies After Being Hit by Bus

Josua Madsen, a former drummer for the Danish metal band Artillery, was reportedly killed in a bus accident earlier this month. Madsen was 45. Artillery shared the news with fans in a heartbreaking statement on March 10.

Madsen was rehearsing with his new band on Wednesday, March 8. After the rehearsal, he took the train to Vridsløsemagle, where he lived with his family. While walking from the station to the house, he was hit by a moving bus at around 9:47 p.m., reports SN.dk. The street reportedly had no lights along the road or sidewalks, so pedestrians have to walk along in a ditch.

"Today we awoke to the tragic news of the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Josua," Artillery wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Dear Josua, for the last ten years, you have been a part of our extended family. We have played, fought, laughed, and cried together and looked to the future alongside appreciating our now.

"You had a kind spirit and a big heart," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with your son and family. We wish you peace and joy on your journey. Take care friend, and rock on, wherever you are."

Madsen is survived by his teenage son, Alexander. "He was a fantastic single father to his son. They loved each other and were inseparable," Madsen's mother, Joan Junggren, told SN.dk, via Blabbermouth. "It is a huge loss for his son Alexander, and us as immediate family."

Artillery is a thrash metal band founded in Taastrup, Denmark. The group was formed in 1982 and currently features singer Michael Bastholm Dahl; guitarists Michael Stützer and Kræn Meier; and bassist Peter Thorslund. Madsen joined in 2012 and left last year, after performing on the band's last four albums.

Artillery fans sent their condolences to Madsen's family. "Was the nicest he could be, signed the drumstick he tossed out for me...sad day," one fan wrote. "That is soooo sad!!! He was such a nice guy!!! My condolences to his family and friends... RIP," another commented. "That's really sad – he was one hell of a player and contributed to outstanding Artillery records," another fan wrote. "His talents will be missed."