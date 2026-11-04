Metal Band ‘Parts Ways’ With Longtime Singer

Finnish heavy metal group Nightwish announced last month that longtime singer Floor Jansen has officially left.

In an Oct. 16 Instagram post, the group revealed, “After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways [with Jansen]. This decision was necessary and important to us and our future ambitions. Thus, we will now pursue those goals in our own separate ways.”

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The bandmates further stated, “We wish each other nothing but the very best on our respective artistic journeys. For you, dear listener, and indeed for us, this marks the ned of a truly great voyage.”

Despite Jansen’s departure, the Nightwish bandmates said they will move forward and head to the studio in 2027 to record a new album.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Nightwish, we couldn’t be more excited about our music and our future,” they added.

Jansen joined the group as lead vocalist in 2013 after touring with them the year before.

Just after the news broke about her departure from Nightwish, Jansen issued her own statement on the situation.

“Endings create new beginnings, and even though it was a hard decision to make, I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me,” she explained. “I invite you to follow along on this path, as you were with me in all the great years before. Thank you for your support throughout the rollercoasters of life.”

Jansen then added, “My solo career will now get all of my attention and gives my new upcoming album Hytress (out 2027) and the tour all space to grow. Hope to meet you all on the road again in a near and happy future.”