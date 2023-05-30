Metal Band Announces Guitarist's Exit: 'We Need to Go Our Separate Ways'

Architects guitarist Josh Middleton has left the British metalcore group following a six-year run. The group confirmed Middleton's exit in a statement posted to Instagram Sunday, telling fans that "we need to go our separate ways" and sharing that despite the shakeup, they "remain close friends."



The group made the announcement alongside a black-and-white photo snapped at one of their shows, a message alongside the image beginning, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce Josh's time in the band has come to an end. It has gradually become apparent that we need to go our separate ways, but we remain close friends." The band said Middleton "was a life raft for the band after we lost Tom and he gave us a way to keep the band alive through the hardest experience or our lives," adding that they "will always be grateful to him for that. We wish him the best in his future endeavours and we suggest that everyone keeps an eye out for the new Sylosis record later this year.

Middleton first joined Architects in 2017 following the death of founding member Tom Searle. He has gone on to appear on all of the band's studio album's since 2018's Holy Hell, most recently appearing on 2022's The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit. In his own statement, Middleton added "a heartfelt thank you to the Architects fan base for being so accepting of me and the music I brought to the band." The guitarist said that "all of the kind words and support over the years has been greatly appreciated. As the statement says, we all remain friends and I wish the band continued success in the future!"



The Sunday announcement was met with plenty of support from fans and fellow musicians, with former Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows and Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Jona Weinhofen commenting, "Sad news, you'll be missed. Stoked you guys found each other when you did." Dragged Under guitarist Ryan "Fluff" Bruce wrote, "Really stoked to see what you do next, mate." Meanwhile, Architects vocalist Sam Carter and Nuclear Blast Records responded to the post with heart emojis.



At this time, Architects, who earlier this month announced a 2023 European tour and also shared they will headline three shows this summer and also make several festival appearances, have not named a replacement guitarist. Middleton, meanwhile, is also a member of the British extreme metal band Sylosis. The group put out a new single, "Deadwood," earlier this year.