Marilyn Manson Noticeably Injured in Italy After Suffering Broken Bone

Marilyn Manson looked worlds away from his eerie stage persona when he rolled into a Milan concert venue on Wednesday.

The heavy metal band frontman looked noticeably injured as used a walker to exit his car before a show that evening, but he seems to be making improvements in his road to recovery, as fans can see in these photos.

Wednesday was the first time the 48-year-old singer was seen without his wheelchair since he broke his leg in September, the Daily Mail reports.

Manson was performing a concert in New York when an oversized prop fell on top of his leg.

“He was probably half way through singing ‘Sweet Dreams’ by the Eurythmics and the massive gun display of two pistols behind him toppled on to him,” concertgoer Michelle Curran told the Daily Mail.

“The singing stopped and loads of people ran onto the stage to lift it up,” she added.

Since then, Manson has continued to perform either in a wheelchair with assistance or in a piece of stretcher-type equipment that allows him to stand with support behind him. He wears a cast on his right leg throughout the performances.

The rocker also sparked major controversy during a recent performance when he pointed a fake semi-automatic rifle at the crowd and pretended to blast fans with bullets during a show in San Bernardino.

He chose to act out the grotesque scene on the same saw that a gunman opened fire on a Texas church, killing 26 members of the congregation. Manson’s location for the stunt also raised eyebrows, as he was only about 10 miles from the place where 14 people were murdered via gunfire at a holiday party in 2015.

Manson defended his actions after the show, touting it as “an act of theater.”

“In an era where mass shootings have become a nearly daily occurrence this was an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are and how seeing them has become normalized,” Mason said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity,” Manson added. “The prop microphone I used on stage was handed to me with the approval of a police officer.”

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department told TMZ they did not approve or disapprove of the stunt. Manson did tell them, so deputies at the event were not surprised.

Photo credit: Instagram / @marilynmanson