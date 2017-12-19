Mariah Carey Postpones Tour

Mariah Carey fans looking forward to the pop icon’s #1 Tour in Australia and New Zealand will have to rearrange their schedules, as Carey announced she’s postponing her February dates into October.

The date for Perth, Australia has been scrapped, while the shows in Melbourne and Sydney have been shifted to alternative venues.

Carey’s trek was meant to kick off in early February, but those shows have now been bumped to October due to a “necessary realignment of her international engagements,” promoters MJR Presents said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s always unfortunate when these situations occur and we regret any inconvenience the rescheduling has caused for fans,” tour promoter MJR Presents director Scott Mesiti told Billboard Tuesday. “We’re very excited that we’ve been able to find suitable time for Mariah’s return to ensure fans don’t miss out on what is sure to be a spectacular show from one of the music world’s biggest music icons.”

Carey addressed the changes with a post on her Facebook page. “We are now planning a much bigger tour in 2018! Because of this we are moving the Australia/NZ dates a few months to October,” she explained. “I’ll be kicking off my tour with you then and look forward to seeing you all! Until then, sending love and best wishes for a wonderful new year!”

Carey’s current itinerary for the tour is Oct. 7 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by a show at the Rod Laber Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 10, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Oct. 12 and the Sandstone Point in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 14.

More info about the tour can be found on Carey’s website.