Mariah Carey Reveals Photo Evidence She Found Her Hot Tea

How cold was it Sunday night in New York City’s Times Square? So cold that Mariah Carey asked for some hot tea between songs.

After finishing one on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage, she wished the crowd a Happy New Year, and then made the tea comment.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea, if they’ll let me,” Carey said, turning away from the audience. “They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster. OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else. There’ll be no hot tea.”

Now we know she found some.

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve despite last year’s disastrous performance, when tech glitches threw her off a lip-syncing track she was following. Carey at first vowed not to return to the show, but she agreed to accept an opportunity to perform again.

This time everything went her way — thanks to the hot tea. And no one was happier than everyone on Twitter.