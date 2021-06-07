Mariah Carey and Jay-Z Reportedly Have Falling out After 'Explosive' Blow-Up

✖

Mariah Carey is reportedly planning to release a new album on a different label after an "explosive" meeting with Jay-Z. Carey signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management back in 2017, but she now wants "nothing more to do with him," a source told The Sun last week. The "It's Like That" singer joined the Roc Nation roster after she fired her manager, Stella Bulochnikov.

"Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all," the source told The Sun Friday. "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation." Carey plans to "formally" leave Roc Nation in "the next few weeks," the source explained. "It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse."

Carey, 52, already started talking to other managers and may have already found someone who "has full belief in her as she takes her next steps," The Sun's source said. "There is a heavily R&B- influenced album being finalized at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way," the source explained. Carey has already been removed from the list of artists Roc Nation represents on its website.

Back in November 2017, Page Six reported Carey joined Roc Nation as part of her efforts to clean house. "[Mariah’s] cleaning house. She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it," an insider said at the time. The move came a few weeks after Carey fired Bulochnikov, who later sued Carey for millions of dollars in unpaid wages. She also made sexual harassment claims against the singer. Carey settled the lawsuit in 2019.

Carey recently released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, written with Michaela Angela Davis. The book has spawned two separate legal cases with her siblings. In February, her older sister, Alison Carey, accused Carey of causing emotional distress due to some of the claims made in the book. In one passage, Carey claimed a 20-year-old Alison tried to sell her into prostitution when she was 16. Alison called the claims "outrageous" and pointed out that she was allegedly abused by their mother, Patricia Carey.

In a separate case, Carey's older brother, Morgan Carey, is suing her for defamation. He claims she falsely portrayed him as violent when they were growing up. In May, Carey's legal team asked the suit to be dismissed, saying it was in the public interest for Carey to share stories of how she overcame adversity to inspire others. "The story of Ms. Carey’s rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams," Carey's legal team wrote, reports Page Six.