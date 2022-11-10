Mariah Carey Christmas Concert Special Gets Air Date

The Queen of Christmas is bringing the holiday cheer into viewers' homes. On the heels of Mariah Carey announcing her Christmas concert dates in New York City and Tornoto, it's been announced that a coinciding two-hour primetime concert special will air. Deadline reports CBS will present Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Filmed in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a catalog of her greatest holiday hits, including her history-making single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Carey will perform twice in New York City, ahead of the special airing on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16.

Her classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" broke new records last year on Dec. 3 when the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) presented her with a Diamond Award for it. It became the first-holiday single to ever receive a diamond status. "The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions," Carey said in a press release, as reported by People Magazine. "It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Her record label was also excited at the feat, noting: "Mariah is the Queen of Christmas," President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story said in a statement. "Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone."