The Beaches' Eliza Enman-McDaniel is on the mend after injuring her wrist. The rock band – consisting of Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, and Leandra Earl – announced last week that the drummer will be forced to sit out on The Beaches' next six scheduled shows due to the injury, with Valley's Karah James replacing her in the lineup.

"Quick lil announcement for anyone coming to our upcoming shows over the next couple weeks, due to a drumming related injury unfortunately Eliza won't be able to perform with us," the group shared with fans. "This was a very tough decision and wasn't made lightly, but at this point we have no choice but to let her heal this injury in order to come back full force and play as many shows as possible for you guys."

The Beaches concluded the message on a happier note, adding, "On the bright side, our good friend Karah from @thisisvalley will be sitting in and playing the following shows with us. We are SO lucky to have her and we are forever grateful she could do us such a massive favour. You guys are fun for a treat if you get to see her!!"

(Photo: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Eliza Enman-McDaniel of The Beaches performs onstage during Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy) - Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

James has since replaced Enman-McDaniel on the drums during The Beaches' shows at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania's Musikfest on Aug. 1, as well as at their Aug. 2 show at Uncasville, Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena with Greta Van Fleet; their Aug. 4 concert at the 506 Festival in Saint John, New Brunswick; and their performance at Saskatoon Ex in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Aug. 6. She will also play with the group during their shows at Lucas Oil Live in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Aug. 8 and Iowa State Fair Grandstandin Des Moines, Iowa on Aug. 11, both with Greta Van Fleet.

Currently, Enman-McDaniel is set to rejoin The Beaches at their sold-out Aug. 22 performance at Toronto's The Budweiser Stage. On Instagram, she wrote, "shouldn't have gone through the archives now I'm sad!! Bud stage couldn't come any faster, can't waitttt to get back out there with my ladies."