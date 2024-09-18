Internationally Known Musician Dies of Stroke: Moisés Canelo Was 74

Musician Moisés Canelo has died. The Honduran singer and songwriter, who gained international recognition throughout his career, passed away in New York City on Friday, Sept. 13 after suffering a stroke, his former manager Raúl Graugnard confirmed, per La Presna. He was 74.

Canelo had reportedly suffered from "a problem with clogged veins" for years and had traveled to the United States for treatment, his former manager said. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, he experienced complications and was hospitalized, with doctors discovering that a bacteria affecting his wife's kidneys was also affecting his. Canelo suffered a stroke and passed away in a New York City hospital on Sept. 17.

Born on July 9, 1950 in Limón Honduras, according to La Vanguardia, Canelo rose to become one of Honduras' most influential artists. He began his career in the '60s when he started signing at local festivals and events in his hometown before gaining wider recognition I the '70s when he began recording his first albums and started performing on bigger stages nationally. In 1974, he represented Honduras with the song "Río Viejo, Viejo Amigo" at the OTI festival, coming in sixth place. In '76, he won three awards – best song, best performance, and best musical arrangement – when he sang "Latinoamericana" at the Festival of Song in Panama.

The singer and songwriter became known for his ballads and romantic music like "Noche de luna en La Ceiba," "Linda tarde gris," and "Enamorado de ti." His song "Mensajero del amor" was selected as the official song for Pope John Paul II's March 1983 visit to Honduras and other countries in the region. Throughout his career, he also performed with artists including Armando Manzanero, Camilo Sesto, José José, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Roberto Carlos, Rocío Jurado, Vicente Fernández, and Sandro.

Following his passing, Laura Dogu, the U.S. ambassador to Honduras, paid tribute to Canelo, sharing in a translated statement that "Honduras has lost one of its great sons. I deeply regret the passing of Moisés Canelo, a true music icon." She said she has "listened countless times to his songs, which reflect his love for Honduras. Surely, his legacy will live on for generations."

According to HCH, Director of Protection of the Honduran Migrant, Wilson Paz, said the Foreign Ministry will attempt to repatriate Canelo's body from New York City so eh can be paid to rest in Honduras.