Eurovision continues to set the bar, and now the major music event has added a popular act from The Voice. Remember Monday has joined the lineup for 2025.

Metro reports that the group, consisting of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, will represent the U.K. in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “What the Hell Just Happened?” They competed on Season 8 of The Voice UK in 2019 and were coached by Jennifer Hudson before being eliminated in the Knockouts.

BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills broke the news on his radio show, and fans couldn’t be happier. “Call me delusional, but I am going into this years fully confident for a left side of the table finish at Eurovision. Remember Monday are all West End performers, and I have no doubt that they are going to the serve CAMP and VOCALS on the night needed to sell this entry,” one fan said.

“As an already existing remember monday fan and who has seen them live, this could do really well. it’s not the sort of song I thought they’d produce for Eurovision but trust me the vocals will serve a performanceeee, it’s such a good choice, go girls!!!!” Another expressed, while Patty8862 on X wrote, “I’m proud! Very decent entry for the U.K. Remember Monday have fantastic vocal abilities and they’ve brought a catchy, iconic, and fun entry that has potential in.”

As for how Remember Monday feels, they said, “We’re going to be the first girlband to represent for the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour. We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage.”

The girls met while studying together at Sixth Form College Farnborough in England, later forming Remember Monday after bonding over their shared passion of music. Once leaving their jobs full time in 2023 to focus solely on their careers, they self-released two EPs, Hysterical Women in 2023 and Crazy Anyway in 2024. They’ve racked up over 500,000 TikTok followers and more than 95,000 followers on Instagram.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place May 13, 15, and 17 in Basel, Switzerland after the country won in 2024 with Nemo’s song “The Code.” Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker, and Sandra Studer will host the event that will see 37 countries participating. While the semi-finals don’t start until May 13, a comprehensive program is being planned in the city beginning May 10. More details can be found on the Eurovision website.