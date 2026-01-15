Major Pop Star Announces Return to Music After Years Away

A pop music star is making a comeback.

Harry Styles has officially announced his first album in four years.

The former One Direction member took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., will be out on Friday, March 6. According to PEOPLE, Kiss will feature 12 songs and is executive produced by Styles’ longtime collaborator, Kid Harpoon, who has worked on all of his previous albums. Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, released in 2022, and won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He embarked on the two-year-long Love on Tour from 2021 to 2023 in support of the album.

News of his newest album comes after fan speculation that he would finally be entering a new era of music. In December, the “As It Was” singer, 31, released a nine-minute extended edition of his track “Forever, Forever” from the final night of Love on Tour, which included the phrase “we belong together” in the final seconds. Fans have also been spotting “see you very soon” billboards around New York City on Jan. 12, along with a new website, which is similar to what Styles has done in the past.

Speculation proved to be true, and fans are already freaking out. The Instagram post already has over 3.6 million likes and over 242,000 comments, so it’s safe to say that people are excited for Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. It wouldn’t be surprising if the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard and all the charts, and fans have less than two months to prepare themselves.

Harry Styles released his debut self-titled album in 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, the UK Albums chart, and several others. His sophomore album, Fine Line, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard and had the third-largest sales week of 2019 in the U.S. The song, “Watermelon Sugar,” won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Not surprisingly, Harry’s House also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, and with the way Kiss is already being perceived, it’s safe to assume Styles has his fourth No. 1 album on his hands. Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Drops on Friday, March 6.