Major Metal Band ‘Parts Ways’ With Original Member After 25 Years: Read Mastodon’s Statement

Heavy metal band Mastodon is down a key member. The group announced Friday that they have “mutually decided to part ways” with co-founding lead guitarist Brent Hinds after 25 years.

“Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” the Atlanta rock band said in a statement shared across its socials. A reason for Hinds’ exit was not given, but Mastodon went on to celebrate their decades-long history with Hinds, writing that they are “deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

“We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon,” the statement continued. “As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Hinds’ departure marks the first line-up change in Mastodon’s history. Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 with Troy Sanders (bass/vocals), Bill Kelliher (rhythm guitar/backing vocals) and Brann Dailor (drums/vocals). He served as the group’s lead guitarist and vocalist.

Together with Hinds, the band released a total of eight studio albums, beginning with 2002’s Remission. Their most recent album, Hushed and Grim, dropped in 2021. Mastodon also charted nine Billboard 200-charting albums, per Billboard, with 2011’s The Hunter, 2014’s One More ‘Round the Sun, and 2017’s Emperor of Sand reaching the Top 10. The latter two albums reached No. 1 on Top Rock Albums. Mastodon was also nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning Best Metal Performance in 2018 for “Sultan’s Curse.”

Mastodon has not announced Hinds’ replacement at this time, but as the group played at the Tool Live In The Sand festival Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Royalton Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, YouTuber and session musician Ben Eller stepped in to play guitar, Blabbermouth reported.

Mastodon is se to continue touring with Coheed And Cambria and Periphery throughout May and June, with their next performance scheduled in Salem, Virginia in May 10. It’s unclear who will replace Hinds on guitar for the string of upcoming performances.

Outside of his work with Mastodon, Hinds also leads Fiend Without a Face and has played in bands including Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Legend of the Seagullmen, and more.