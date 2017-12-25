Madonna Has Eyes for Santa With Racy New Festive Snapshot

Madonna wished her fans a Merry Christmas by delivering a special treat: a racy photo of herself as Santa Claus.

“I’m coming for you,” the Material Girl wrote, adding three Santa emojis and a slew of hashtags, including holiday, gifts, cookies and family. Since it was posted, the image racked up over 150,000 likes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was created by [Miguel Rodace], a Spanish Madonna fan. He posted a version of it on Dec. 15, writing “SANTA BABY!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS.” After learning that Madonna re-posted it, he excitedly thanked the singer.

“MADONNA, THANKS FOR REPOST MY ARTWORK,” he wrote. “I LOVE YOU. I WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS. LOVE FOR YOU AND ALL YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY.”

Madonna had a busy day on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself bundled up for the cold weather. “Hat Game On,” she wrote.

Hat Game On…………..,☃️☃️☃️☃️🎩🖤 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

She also posted an ad for her MDNA skin care line, showing a photo of the late Frida Kahlo with the product on it. “Frida knows what’s good,” she wrote.

Madonna also gave fans a reason to be excited for 2018 earlier this month. As Billboard notes, Anderson Cooper asked Madonna if she plans on touring.

“Soon,” she said on Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Dec. 8. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018…I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!”

Madonna last toured in 2015 and 2016 to promote the album Rebel Heart.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Madonna