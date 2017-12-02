Social Media Trolls Madonna Over Misunderstood Meme

Madonna might be one of the best at crafting pop hits, but she’s not quite acclimated to the meme universe.

The pop singer became the butt of hundreds of jokes on Thursday after misunderstanding a meme involving Britney Spears‘ song “Toxic.”

Madonna comenta en un meme de Britney en Instagram… sin entenderlo pic.twitter.com/14tvi67HCk — Julio Buscató (@JulioBuscato) December 1, 2017



On Thursday, Instagram user F–kJerry posted a screenshot of an old tweet that reads,

“me: I have 9 friends

“friend: toxic by britney spears isn’t even that good.

“me: I have 8 friends.”

Madonna commented on the Instagram post, apparently mistaking the meme for a real critique on “Toxic.”

“That song is [fire emoji] you are so wrong,” she wrote, notes The Daily Mail.

“Mom, I don’t think you get the meme [Madonna]…. Toxic is life,” F–kJerry replied.

Coincidentally, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow also replied to Madonna’s message, writing, “Agree [Madonna].”

Many of the 12 million people who follow F–kJerry pounced at the opportunity to make fun of Madonna. “Still crying at Madonna [oh my God] she didn’t get the meme at all,” one person wrote.

The jokes transitioned to Twitter, where people couldn’t even believe Madonna was replying to memes on Instagram. Doesn’t she have music to make?

What is Madonna doing on meme Instagram djdndjksksmd https://t.co/kaBXmGx3bl — 💫 (@LarrissaIMVU) December 1, 2017



I’m dying at Madonna not getting the meme. pic.twitter.com/M5s4jejvYj — Shami (@itsshamibitch) December 1, 2017



Madonna, who famously kissed Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, is a big fan of “Toxic,” so it’s no surprise that she’d defend the 2003 song. In December 2016, she performed the song in Miami, turning it into an anti-Donald Trump anthem. She had a picture of Trump behind her as she sang, “You know that you’re toxic.”