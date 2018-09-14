Mac Miller’s Personal Trainer Says Rapper Would Be ‘Pissed’ He Died

Mac Miller’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, said the rapper would be “so pissed off” if he knew he died, insisting that Miller was “not a depressed person.”

“I know people that are depressed [and] that was not a depressed person,” Pasternak told Page Six. “This was not planned. He would be mad if he knew he died, he would be so pissed off.”

Pasternak said he was expecting Miller to come in for a training session the day he died.

“I was mid-session with someone else expecting him to show up about 45 min later,” Pasternak said. “One of the ladies who works with me walked in with kind of a blank look on her face and held up her phone and there was a news release [about Miller’s death].”

Pasternak said Miller signed up with him last year, based on Ariana Grande‘s suggestion. Grande and Miller dated for more than two years before breaking up in May. Pasternak said Grande was “such an incredibly positive influence” on Miller, since Grande strives to lead a healthy life.

“She thought that Mac and I would be a good fit for each other and he got hooked [on working out], it took him a bit but when he got into it, he loved it,” the Los Angeles trainer said.

Pasternak went on to describe Miller as “super active and athletic,” and believed his gym provided Miller with an “oasis from the daily stresses of business and work.”

“He was probably the most loved person who comes in the studio. Everybody loves Mac, he was always in a good mood, never ever in a bad mood,” Pasternak told Page Six. “He has the opposite of some kind of egos you sometimes experience with entertainers, he didn’t feel like he needed to be the loudest person in the room, [he was] always funny, always light-hearted, and just the sweetest, sweetest guy.”

Miller died on Friday from a suspected drug overdose.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Miller’s official cause of death has not been determined, as toxicology tests have not been completed. In the meantime, his body was transported to Pittsburgh so his family could bury him in a Jewish ceremony. There was also a public vigil at Blue Slide Park, a section of Frick Park that Miller named his first studio album for, on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images