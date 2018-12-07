Mac Miller Nominated for First Grammy After His Death

Mac Miller has been nominated for his first Grammy, in the Best Rap Album category, three months after his death.

When the award nominations were announced, it was revealed that the rapper — whose real name was Malcolm McCormick — was recognized for his 2018 album Swimming.

Also nominated in the category are Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Pusha T’s Daytona.

Miller — who previously dated singer Ariana Grande — passed away in September after overdosing on a “mixed drug toxicity” of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

His family released a statement to the press, saying, “Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was always honest about his struggles with addiction, citing “purple drank” or “lean” — a combination of codeine and promethazine — as something he began using in 2012 to self-medicate his stress.

“I love lean; it’s great. I was not happy and I was on lean very heavy. I was so f—ed up all the time it was bad,” he admitted to Complex in a previous interview. “My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.”

“I saw him in that mentality I remember being in — you’re getting f—ed up because you feel like you need to. You’re trying to get away from everything,” Jimmy Murton, Miller’s childhood friend, added during the same interview. “For how much he was drinking, it’s unbelievable that he stopped. It’s definitely one of the most impressive things he’s ever done.”

Following his passing, Grande went silent on social media, but eventually provided a statement on Instagram, speaking directly to the late rapper.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande does not yet appear to have commented in Miller’s Grammy nomination.