Mac Miller Spent Final Night Watching Football With Friends, Source Says

Mac Miller’s final evening and night before his death was reportedly a casual affair, a source says.

In the wake of Miller’s death on Friday, PEOPLE interviewed an “industry insider” with knowledge of the 26-year-old rapper’s activities on Thursday night. He or she claimed Miller, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, simply enjoyed watching a football game, the NFL season opener with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

“He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game last night,” the source said. “That’s why this is such a shock.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was also active on Instagram Thursday night, as he posted a clip of his record player using the app’s Story function. His immediate whereabouts before his death are still not known.

The Pittsburgh native was found dead at his home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California. Miller was unconscious in his bedroom, with responding medical personnel told he was in cardiac arrest. While it is unconfirmed at this time, it is suspected Miller died of a drug overdose.

Miller’s death was especially shocking to those around him, who apparently had no idea something like this was coming. He was described as “delicate” but was attributed to pressures surrounding his latest album release.

“Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this,” the source said.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the “Ladders” rapper seemed to all about his new album. He performed a string of concerts at the Hotel Cafe in L.A. back in August, as well as on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City.

The source added that at the release party of the album, which is titled Swimming, Miller seemed in good spirits and was not drinking.

“At his record release in New York he was happy taking pictures, we felt like he was back. He wasn’t even drinking in New York,” the source said. “He was an artist’s artist; everyone loved him,”

Miller’s death was confirmed by his family on Friday night in a brief, emotional statement.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. thank you for your prayers.”

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Records / G L Askew II