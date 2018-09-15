Mac Miller Will Be Buried Where He Filmed One of His Music Videos

Mac Miller’s final resting place will be a location featured on one of his most iconic music videos.

The late rapper’s family, who have been planning a Pittsburgh funeral over a week after he was found dead at his San Fernando Valley Home from an apparent drug overdose, were seen visiting the Homewood Cemetery Friday afternoon in the city, where they were presumably picking out a plot for Miller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As first reported by The Blast, the cemetery holds a special meeting to when Miller was making music, as he found the location inspiring.

“We used to hang out in the cemetery at night, when no one’s there,” Miller said in an interview once. “In fourth grade, I remember going in there with shit to smoke, then trying to smoke it to see what would happen to us. I started smoking way before I started drinking.”

The cemetery was also a site featured on his music video for the song “Nike’s On My Feet.”

The cemetery also serves as the final resting place for jazz pianist Errol Garner and David Lyle Clark, the inventor of the Clark Bar & Zagnut candy bars.

The rapper reportedly died with a will in place naming his parents as trustees to handle his estate in the even of his death, along with his brother. With that set, it is likely the majority of his money and properties will go to them.

Miller’s body was flown to Pittsburgh earlier this week after an autopsy found the cause of death “deferred” pending the results of a toxicology report, which should be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” a statement from the family released Friday, Sept. 7, read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The family is reportedly planning a Jewish service to be held at some point this week.

Ariana Grande, who dated the rapper for two years before they split in May, broke her silence on his death Friday, Sept. 14, on Instagram.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”