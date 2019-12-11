Lizzo: See Her Top 10 Spotify Tracks Right Now Amid Lakers Outfit Backlash

Lizzo is all over the headlines this week, but she is still all over the music charts as well. The singer sparked a new level of discourse this week when she wore a risque outfit to an L.A. Lakers game on Sunday night. However fans feel about it however, they are still all-in on her music.

The 31-year-old Detroit native is one of the biggest break-out artists of 2019, with her third studio album Cuz I Love You hitting the top five on the Billboard 200. She also appeared in two major motion pictures, went on a high profile tour and performed on televised award shows. Most importantly, she became a viral sensation, with her unfiltered use of social media, including honest heart-to-hearts on Instagram Live. Lizzo embodies ideals of body-positivity and self-love, but those concepts came to a head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The award-winning singer and songwriter was sitting court-side as the Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and all eyes were on her and other celebrity audience members. At one point, Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” began playing, and she stood up to dance. She revealed that her shirt-dress had a cut out on the backside, and she was wearing nothing but a thong underneath as she began to twerk.

The jumbotron quickly swiveled away from Lizzo, and users have been debating the racy display online ever since. Many argue that Lizzo took it too far in this case, regardless of her body type, since there were families and children present at the game. Others say that the backlash to a thinner performer would not have been nearly as strong, and offer examples of times other celebrities wore revealing outfits to sporting events.

Whatever the case, it is clear that Lizzo is a music and cultural icon with a lot of staying power, and her music is still at the center of it all. Here are Lizzo’s top 10 songs according to Spotify this week.

10 – Like a Girl

The second track on Cuz I Love You, “Like a Girl,” is a feminist anthem and a fan-favorite. It takes the cliche insult of doing something “like a girl” and flips it on its head, making it a positive thing.

“I’m about to add a little estrogen / Buy my whip by myself, pay my rent by myself / Only exes that I care about are in my f—ing chromosomes,” she boasts.

9 – Water Me

“Water Me” is a Lizzo classic that is new to many fans. It was originally released as a single back in 2017, but after her commercial breakout, it was added to the deluxe edition of Cuz I Love You this year. The song was used in the 2018 comedy Blockers, and also got a lauded music video. In an interview with The Fader, Lizzo explained the video’s significance.

“‘Water Me’ is a labor of love. I pride myself on how quickly I can finish a song but this took 7 months! It’s about needing nourishment, it’s about being loved for who you are. The video concept was a collaboration from my bad ass creative team: me, Andy Madeline, Quinn Wilson and Asha Efia. We’re celebrating black beauty and the meaningful freedom of water”, she said.

8 – Soulmate

Lizzo often ruminates about the virtues of being alone in her lyrics, and in getting comfortable with loneliness. In “Soulmate,” she sings triumphantly that she is her “own soulmate,” and many fans identify with the empowering message.

“True love ain’t something you can buy yourself / True love finally happens when you by yourself / So if you by yourself, then go and buy yourself / Another round from the bottle on the higher shelf,” she sings.

7 – Blame It on Your Love

Lizzo’s seventh-most-popular song on Spotify right now is a feature on Charli XCX’s song “Blame It on Your Love.” Released back in May, this track is a confession about being more hurt by a relationship than you feel like you should be. In the bridge, Lizzo comes in with som reassurance, referencing her own hit “Juice” along the way.

“Gotta blame it on the, blame it on the / Blame it on the juice (Blame it on the juice) / Looking at my booty like you don’t know what to do,” she said.

6 – Tempo

One of the most impressive features on Cuz I Love You was Missy Elliott, who performed a guest verse on “Tempo.” The song is an undisputed club hit, perfect for dancing while also featuring impressive lyricism from both Lizzo and Missy Elliott.

5 – Boys

The first addition to the deluxe edition Cuz I Love You, “Boys” has a retro feel, mixing funk and electropop elements with Lizzo’s usual style. The song remains one of Lizzo’s most often-quoted songs among fans, who love to rattle off the chorus.

“I like big boys, itty bitty boys / Mississippi boys, inner city boys,” Lizzo sings.

4 – Juice

Perhaps Lizzo’s most recognizable song, “Juice” is a beloved dance song that she has performed in many TV appearances. This is the song that was playing at the Lakers game on Sunday when Lizzo broke out into a dance. However, many users felt that the cheerleaders’ performance were just as inappropriate families. As for Lizzo, her feelings are laid out clearly in the chorus.

“It ain’t my fault that I’m out here gettin’ loose / Gotta blame it on the Goose / Gotta blame it on my juice, baby,” she crooned.

3 – Good as Hell

First released in 2016, “Good as Hell” is the epitome of Lizzo’s self-love anthems. The song was integral to Lizzo’s rise to fame, and it was finally added to Cuz I Love You in the super deluxe edition. The song got a music video in 2016, but it got a new one just this week amid Lizzo’s NBA controversy. In it, she performs the song alongside a full high school marching band, playing her signature flute along with them.

2 – Truth Hurts

Even non-fans of Lizzo probably know “Truth Hurts,” the song that asks one of the iconic questions of 2019: “Why’re men great ’til they gotta be great?”

“Truth Hurts” takes Lizzo’s self-love ideals to another level, celebrating non-committal relationships and placing more value on self-actualization.

“You coulda had a bad b—, non-committal,” she admonishes the song’s subject. “Help you with your career just a little / You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back / And that’s the sound of me not calling you back.”

1 – Good as Hell Remix (feat. Ariana Grande)

Finally, Lizzo’s top song on Spotify right now is the “Good as Hell” remix featuring Ariana Grande. The new version was released at the end of October, and is already a crossover hit between the two singers’ dedicated fandoms. Grande adds a lot to the song, singing along with Lizzo rather than simply adding her own verse.

“‘Cause he better know my worth / There’s so much that I deserve / But I ain’t worried now, I’ma let my hair down / He been tryin’ it, but not today,” they sang together.