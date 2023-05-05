Lizzo Cancels Concert in Montreal Hours Before Showtime

Lizzo has been forced to cancel her Montreal concert due to health concerns. It has been reported that the chart-topping singer had to cancel her recent performance in Montreal, Canada, on May 4 after coming down with flu-like symptoms. Lizzo took to social media before the concert to update ticket holders on her health and apologize for pulling out at the last minute. She filmed a video of herself wearing a face mask and lying in her bed covered with layers of blankets while she wore a face mask. "Montreal, I'm so sorry…but I physically cannot do the show," she said. "I promise we will honor your tickets." The Grammy winner continued to share the symptoms that she was experiencing with her fans. There has only been one other time that she has had to cancel an engagement during her decade-long career.

"I had a sore throat last night, and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning, and my body is weak, and I have chills, and my head hurts," said Lizzo. "Normally, if it's just a cold, I'd shower, I'd eat, take some medicine, and it gets better. But this is getting worse." Although medical professionals haven't confirmed her illness, she believes it to be the flu. "I think it's the flu," shared the songstress. "And I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight. This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health, in my entire career, and I will make it up to you, Montreal."

The singer is currently touring the country on her Lizzo: The Special Tour. In a recent appearance at the Met Gala in New York City, she performed alongside the legendary flutist James Galway. The last of her stops took place in Memphis, Tennessee, and Knoxville, Tennessee, where she brought in drag queens for a performance. She made the bold decision after the state attempted to restrict drag performances. "In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee. Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo shared at the show. "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" Originally, Lizzo was slated to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Her next concert is scheduled for May 6 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. There is no word on whether she will perform at this time.