Linda Perry: What Is the Singer and Songwriter’s Net Worth

Due to the recent news about her divorce, you’ve likely been hearing even more about Linda Perry as of late. You might already know plenty about the singer and songwriter’s career, but do you know what her net worth is? According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Perry’s net worth is pretty high up there.

Perry’s net worth is estimated to be $18 million. She has amassed much of her fortune due to her success in the music industry. Perry first got her start as the lead singer for the band 4 Non Blondes. She ultimately left the group as they were working on their second album and subsequently tried to launch a solo career.

The musician later got into producing and writing tracks for other artists. She’s worked with big names in the music industry such as Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys.

As previously mentioned, Perry has been in the news recently because it was announced that she had split from her wife, The Conners star Sara Gilbert. Entertainment Tonight reported that Gilbert had filed for legal separation from Perry on Friday, Dec. 27. The reason for the separation was cited as “irreconcilable differences.”

According to Us Weekly, the date of separation was listed as Aug. 13. Gilbert reportedly requested joint legal custody of their 4-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. The Conners star also has a son, Levi, and a daughter, Sawyer, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Ali Adler. Us Weekly also reported that Gilbert and Perry originally began dating back in 2011. The 4 Non Blondes musician later proposed in April 2013 and they were married one year later.

This news of their split comes months after Gilbert announced that she would be leaving her longtime position on The Talk, which she created and executive produced, in order to spend more time with her family. In April, the actor revealed her decision to the audience saying that it wasn’t a choice she came to lightly.

“I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult,” she said on the daytime program. “Last season I did The Conners and, as you know, and was also producing. … I loved it and felt totally empowered. But also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance, and I was not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like and time for myself.”