Lil Wayne Cancels Another Concert at Last Minute

Lil Wayne canceled his performance at the Governor's Ball in New York City on Friday, just hours before he was scheduled to perform. The rapper had canceled another high-profile performance just a month beforehand in Memphis, Tennessee. If that weren't enough, his NYC performance was a last-minute replacement for the original headliner, Migos.

The organizers of The Governor's Ball announced that Lil Wayne was dropping out of the show on Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. ET. The reason given was "flight disruptions," leading many fans to grumble at airlines and airports online. Others speculated that this was a cover story, though for what they could not agree. Many worried it had something to do with COVID-19 or with Lil Wayne's personal health.

The Governor's Ball was able to replace Lil Wayne with A$AP Ferg, who now goes by the stage name "Ferg." Reporters from Variety say they reached out to festival organizers with follow-up questions on this cancellation, pointing out that there were no severe weather delays in the U.S. on Friday. One unconfirmed report indicated that Lil Wayne was flying out of Miami, Florida, where there may have been some flight delays.

This is Lil Wayne's second last-minute departure from a major concert lineup in the last month. On Sunday, May 1, the rapper dropped out of the Beale Street Music Festival just one hour before he was scheduled to go onstage. The festival organizers wrote: "Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis."

Even without Lil Wayne, Governor's Ball 2022 kicked off with a bang on Friday night. The headlines included Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow and Coi Leray, among others. Photos from the festival show massive crowds, and many editorials express concerns about the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the U.S.

Meanwhile, some fans are still concerned with Migos' last-minute departure from the festival. Rumors have reportedly implied that the group is experiencing internal tension and is on the verge of breaking up, however, reps for Migos told Variety that the reason for the cancellation was because rapper Quavo began shooting a feature film on Thursday. This still did not explain why the cancellation came at the last minute.