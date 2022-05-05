Lil Wayne Cancels Concert at Last Minute, and Fans Are Fuming

Lil Wayne recently canceled a concert at the very last minute, and it had fans fuming. According to reports, Wayne was scheduled to perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival, part of the Memphis in May festival which is held annually in Memphis, Tennessee. However, about an hour before the "Lollipop" rapper was set to go on, the festival announced on Facebook that he would not be performing. Notably, other artists such as Foo Fighters and former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham also previously canceled performances.

"Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis," the Beale Street Music Festival organizers wrote in their Facebook post. It would be another 30 minutes before the news was shared on Twitter. Attendees looking forward to Lil Wayne's performance were very upset about the development and took to social media to make their frustrations known, with some upset at the festival organizers and others mad at Wayne himself. Scroll down to see what they had to say about the situation...