Lil Wayne Cancels Concert at Last Minute, and Fans Are Fuming
Lil Wayne recently canceled a concert at the very last minute, and it had fans fuming. According to reports, Wayne was scheduled to perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival, part of the Memphis in May festival which is held annually in Memphis, Tennessee. However, about an hour before the "Lollipop" rapper was set to go on, the festival announced on Facebook that he would not be performing. Notably, other artists such as Foo Fighters and former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham also previously canceled performances.
"Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis," the Beale Street Music Festival organizers wrote in their Facebook post. It would be another 30 minutes before the news was shared on Twitter. Attendees looking forward to Lil Wayne's performance were very upset about the development and took to social media to make their frustrations known, with some upset at the festival organizers and others mad at Wayne himself. Scroll down to see what they had to say about the situation...
"11 Hours..."
We waited for over 11 hours for this. https://t.co/k3LMVvdJ9z— angel (@itskimmh) May 3, 2022
"Yall knew he wasn't playing far more than 20 minutes before his posted showtime. This year was a disaster and I'm a multi year Memphian customer," a Facebook user angrily commented.
"Refunds"
If you didn’t want to give out refunds just say that.— Madison the Galaxy (@madisonmilkyway) May 2, 2022
"Literally was crying because I was so upset, I'm a die hard fan, was standing through shaggy and moneybag yo just to get a good spot to see lil Wayne and he doesn't show," a festival attendee shared.
"So Disappointing"
I bought the tickets for Wayne, Foo Fighters, and Chevelle. None of those artists ended up playing. Chevelle was announced as we were driving to Memphis. Was still so psyched to see Wayne and then magically 20 mins before he is supposed to perform he's not there. So disappointed— Cheyenne Westlake (@_CWestlake_) May 2, 2022
"So disappointing. He could've just said he didn't want to come," a frustrated fan wrote on Facebook. "Friday night needed crowd control, some folks almost got trampled. Last night was a disaster and tonight a no call/no show. That two year hiatus clearly set them back. Hopefully next year will be better."
"Makeup Festival"
That’s what I was wondering?? Like no other jet?? I drove 4 hours to see him. SO DISSAPOINTED— Shayna Beyer (@ShaynaBeyer) May 2, 2022
"I'll say when a festival here in Little Rock had problems like this in early 2009 they made up for it later that year with a second makeup festival that was equally as awesome as that one should have been...maybe Memphis can redeem [themselves] with something like that..." someone suggested.
"Fans Got Screwed"
This was definitely a weird year 4 BSMF. Sometimes the weather does stuff we humans can't predict & safety should always be a priority. I completely understand why @foofighters, @ChevelleInc, & #lindseybuckingham cx. All out of their hands and empathy to all of them.— Heather (@hdg002) May 3, 2022
"Funny thing is the tickets plainly state that the lineup is subject to change without notice and no refunds would be given. They made out like bandits but the fans got screwed," another person pointed out.
"Pain"
pain. pic.twitter.com/Qgv5FEkcCz— ethan (@edawgyy) May 2, 2022
"The only reason why I purchased a one day pass for tonight was to see Lil Wayne," a Facebook user shared. "I am so disappointed."
"Goofy"
Y’all goofy Waiting till 9:00 to tweet this— stukey (@stukeyx2) May 2, 2022
"What's new? He pulled that stunt in Tulsa a few years ago. I don't think they ever booked him ever again," a final person commented.