City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Pregnant With Her Second Child

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Florida-born rapper made the announcement on her “own terms” on Tuesday, sharing a video clip to her Instagram account of what appears to be outtakes of the City Girls’ upcoming documentary, Point Blank Period.

In the clip, Miami can be heard speaking on the phone with a member of her record label, Quality Control, revealing that she is pregnant.

“I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans,” she captioned the post. “But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me.”

The “Act Up” artist went on to explain that although she has had her share of people expressing doubt, the challenge of balancing pregnancy and her budding career shouldn’t be an issue.

“Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans,” she continued. “I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be.”

“Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls!” she added. “And for the record JT has nothing to do with me being pregnant she is so supportive and can’t wait for our newest addition! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD.”

Just hours after making the announcement, the rapper, who has been dating producer Southside for more than a year, once again took to the social media platform to show off her growing baby bump.

Miami’s pregnancy news comes as fellow City Girl’s rapper J.T. is incarcerated in a Tallahassee prison on charges relating to felony identity theft. She is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2020.