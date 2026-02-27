Lil Poppa Dead at 25

Lil Poppa has died at the age of 25.

The Florida-based rapper, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died by suicide on Feb. 18, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed via autopsy, as per Entertainment Weekly.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 5: Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave – Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Lil Poppa’s death was announced on Feb. 19 by his label, Collective Music Group (CMG). “We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” the label, founded by rapper Yo Gotti, wrote on social media at the time.

“Poppa was more than just a talented artist— he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds,” they continued, describing Lil Poppa as “one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth, and truth into his art.”

The statement concluded with a message addressed to the late artist: “Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you.”

Lil Poppa’s best-known songs include “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS,” with his most recent studio album, Almost Normal Again, being released last year. Just days before his death, Lil Poppa released his new track, “Out of Town Bae.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Following the rapper’s death, music producer Scotty OTH told Jacksonville station WTLV that Lil Poppa was a “very hard worker,” having first worked with him over five years ago.

“I ain’t never seen nobody outwork Poppa. Poppa is the last man standing in the studio,” he said, adding, “I was making beats, then he was making music, and 2019, 2018, we ended up making our first track together, but outside it’s deeper than music. That was family to me. We called each other cousins.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.