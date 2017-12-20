Lil Peep’s Mom Releases Music Video for Rapper’s Song One Month After His Death

On the one month anniversary of Lil Peep‘s death, his mother released a music video for his song “Save That S—.”

The video opens with a message from Liza Womack, the late rapper’s mom. “In loving memory of my son Gus,” it reads.

“It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss,” Womack said in a statement to Metro. “Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for Save That S—.”

The rapper, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, passed after a lethal overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax on Nov. 15. Investigators have ruled the death accidental, and believe the Xanax was laced with the powerful opioid without Åhr’s knowledge. The DEA is assisting police in Tuscon, where the overdose occurred, to determine who provided the performer with the bad drugs.

Åhr was open with his fans about his struggles with depression and substance abuse. On the day of his death, he posted a photo on Instagram with the haunting caption “When I die you’ll love me.”

Many feel that “Save That S—” is a fitting song for the first release after Åhr’s death. The melancholy piece is filled with lyrics of loss and confusion. Many fans speculate that the song is about an ex-girlfriend that the speaker wants to get back, but it’s eerily fitting to the audience’s loss of their favorite musician as well.

“I can make you this, baby, I can make you that,” Åhr sings in a modulated voice. “I can take you there, but baby, you won’t make it back.”

The video was posted on the offical Lil Peep YouTube channel today.

Warning: this video contains graphic images and explicit language.