Leader of Satanic Metal Band Attacked After Concert

Gorgoroth guitarist Infernus is recovering after he was attacked following the Norwegian black metal band's recent performance at the Beyond The Gates festival in Bergen, Norway. The musician revealed in an Aug. 14 Facebook post that he was badly injured in the attacked and was hospitalized for a "fairly complex operation."

"Shortly after our concert here in bergen, at the beyond the gates-festival, i was attacked by some fat little insignificant. i was badly injured and in hospitalized for a fairly complex operation," Infernus wrote in the post, which was dated Aug. 12 but published on Aug. 14. "My band, friends and crew went – in accordance with my will – to the brutal assault festival in jaromer friday 11th. in a splendid way: they delivered. i am very proud. love and respect!"

Infernus, who said he wanted "to give a short comment on the current situation," did not provide further information regarding the extent of his injuries, when or where the attack occurred, or if any arrests have been made. The band clarified in the comments that the attack "did not happen at Beyond the Gates festival," which was scheduled from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, adding that "it was at another place, on another day."

The musician said he would be focused on "recovery, rehabilitation and repercussions" over the course of the next few weeks, adding, "some possibilities, including a Mexican minitour in October, has been terminated." While the band's mini-tour of Mexico in October has been canceled, Infernus said he is hoping to be back on the stage performing in late November, writing, "The first live show from today will be with massive music at Iduna, Drachten, Holland November 30 2023."

Amid news of his hospitalization, Gorgoroth fans sent Inferno wishes for a speedy recovery. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "I'm incredibly sorry to hear that happened brother, feel better very soon!" A second person commented, "Here's to a smooth and speedy recovery, Infernus," with somebody else adding, "I'm sorry to read this. Best wishes for a full and quick recovery!" Neither Infernus nor the band have offered further comment at this time. In his post, Infernus said, "No journalists will be granted an interview. without exception."