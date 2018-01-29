Lady Gaga Arrives at Grammy Awards Wearing an Extravagant Ensemble

Lady Gaga is known for showing up at award shows wearing outlandish outfits, and her dress for Sunday’s Grammy Awards was no exception.

Gaga arrived at the award show’s red carpet wearing a long, black, highly-decorated dress and a set of extravagant black-jeweled earrings.

She also posted a video of her makeup job prior to her arrival.

Gaga is nominated for a pair of Grammys on Sunday — Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Joanne.” She is also one of more than two dozen stars booked to perform during the event along with the likes of Kesha, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Pink and Rihanna.

Her fans reacted to Gaga’s stunning look on social media.

Gaga has been busy the past few months, announcing a two-year residency to perform in Las Vegas. She was also recently targeted by Los Angeles Street Artist Sabo by posting lewd photos of her made to look like ads for the Grammy awards.