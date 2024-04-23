Lady Gaga Reveals She Made Iconic 2007 Outfit Herself

Lady Gaga has always been praised for her creativity. Her stage costumes and red carpet looks, though some considered outlandish, have landed her on the Best Dressed list several times. Early on in her career, she was viewed as a trailblazer in music and fashion. And now she's sharing a secret behind one of her most iconic looks.

The multihyphenate commented on a video of her performance from Lollapalooza in 2007, posted by the music festival's official TikTok. "I made that outfit myself — bought the mirrors at M & J trimmings and glued them on the bra," the "Bad Romance" singer wrote, as reported by Us Weekly, referring to the New York City store that sells rhinestones and accessories. She added: "That was my mic. And my disco ball. i didn't have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day."

The day in question, Gaga donned dark hair and hit the stage in a bedazzled black bra and underwear paired with thigh-high stockings and black heels. The look would be a foreshadow of other eccentric looks to come, including her controversial meat look. Since then, she's toned down her appearance a ton. Of some of her eye-catching looks, the singer once said: "You define beauty yourself, society doesn't define your beauty." The Golden Globes and Oscar winner has been solidified as a fashion icon.

Gaga, now 38, reflected on new music she's creating. "Today has been so special," she wrote on March 29. "I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music. I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember."