Kyle Pavone’s We Came As Romans Guitarist Joshua Moore Mourns Late Singer

We Came As Romans guitarist Joshua Moore honored late bandmate Kyle Pavone in a touching Instagram post following news of his death.

The lead singer of the metal band passed away at the age of 28, though no cause of death has been given yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore took to Instagram Saturday to share a touching tribute to the singer, including a blurry shot of the two of them together.

“I love this picture so much because it show you how I’ll always remember you. The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much,” Moore captioned the image.

Fans of the band and the guitarist went to the comments section to express their grief and support.

“Thinking about you guys today!” one user commented.

“I am so sorry [Joshua Moore]. I can’t even imagine how y’all are feeling right now. What a sad, tragic day. All of my love to you guys. My heart is breaking for you,” another one wrote, as many shared heartbroken, as well as heart emojis.

We Came As Romans announced the death of Pavone Saturday morning on Twitter.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans,” the statement read. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

No details were given as of what led to the singer’s untimely passing, but asked fans to donate to charities in Pavone’s name.

“In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week,” the statement read. “The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief.”

The band ended the note with a lyric from their 2016 song “Promise Me”: “Will I be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”

The message was flooded with condolences for Pavone’s friends and loved ones.

“I’m so sad to read this,” wrote Stevie Aiello, touring member of 30 Seconds to Mars and We Came As Romans collaborator. “It was a pleasure getting to work with him and know him for a brief time. He was a talented and nice guy. My thoughts are with you guys and Kyle’s family, friends, and fans.”