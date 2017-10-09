Rapper Kodak Black Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges

Hip Hop artist Kodak Black is facing criminal charges for sexual misconduct with a teenager.

The “Transportin’” rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a hotel in South Carolina in February of 2016, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly took place after his concert at the Treasure City nightclub.

The allegations against the 20-year-old rapper state that he pushed the girl into a wall and then onto the bed. He proceeded to assault her by biting her neck and breast before forcibly having sex with her.

The girl first reported the crime to her school nurse, according to Variety. A school official then notified the Florence County Sherriff’s Office.

While the charges just surfaced in the media on Monday, he was actually indicted back in April.

Black was arrested last year and was released from South Carolina jail on $100k bond.

If convicted, Black will face up to 30 years in prison. No trial date has been set at this time.

Most recently, Black completed an anger-management program related to a different case. He was in violation of house arrest resulting from a probation-violation charge. The May 2016 arrest was made on charges including armed robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.