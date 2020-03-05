Kobe Bryant: Watch Kiss’ Paul Stanley Honor Late Lakers Icon at Concert in Los Angeles

It’s been more than a month since the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and the memorials are still rolling in. Most recently, Kiss singer/guitarist Paul Stanley took the stage to honor the late Lakers icon during one the band’s concerts in Los Angeles. While performing at the Staples Center on Wednesday night, Stanley addressed the crowd while wearing a Bryant jersey, saying, “We’re in the house that Kobe built.”

“None of us would be here if this place wasn’t really like a memorial to somebody who was so much more than a basketball player, somebody who’s been a role model,” Stanley continued.

He later went on to announce they were dedicating a song to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and all the victims of the tragic Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

@kiss dedicated their show last night to Kobe and all the victims lost in that tragic crash. The whole venue was shook. That’s what makes this band that much better then any other band. By far the best show I’ve seen out of all of the dates so far on this current tour. pic.twitter.com/YdW0mpcq9W — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) March 5, 2020

“And tonight, I think we dedicate this show not only to Kobe and his daughter Gigi, but to all the people who perished on that helicopter,” Stanley said. “So, let’s reach back to something from Destroyer. This song says, ‘Do You Love Me.’”

This was not the first time that Stanley spoke out about Bryant’s death; the day of the terrible accident he took to Twitter to share a photo of the two of them and offered his sympathies.

WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020

Many of Stanley’s fans and followers commented on his memorial post, with one writing, “How horrible! My prayers for his wife and children on their loss of their father and their daughter/sister. Very sad.”

“My condolences to his family,” offered another fan, “it’s always so tragic when it’s unexpected. Prayers for his wife and children as they grieve through this process!”

So so sad not only Kobe but his daughter Gigi too … hearts go out to his wife and mother of Gigi … I can’t even fathom … so so sad — Dona Dugger (@dona_dugger) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.