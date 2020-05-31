Bob Kulick, Guitarist for KISS and 'Sweet Victory' From 'SpongeBob Squarepants', Dead at 70

Bob Kulick, a guitarist for KISS and other rock bands along with producing the hit song, "Sweet Victory" for Spongebob Squarepants, has passed away at the age of 70. His brother confirmed the news on social media, writing that he's "heartbroken" to have to say goodbye to his brother. He added how Kulick "should always be celebrated" because of his love and work in the music industry."

I know he is at peace now," his brother continued, noting that he joins his parents in Heaven where he's likely "playing his guitar as loud as possible." There has yet to be a diagnosis as to what caused his death. Kulick first began with KISS but ended up being beaten out by Ace Frehley for the guitarist spot. That being said, Kulick had uncredited work on four of the band's albums: Alive II, Unmasked, Killers and Creatures of Night. Outside of KISS, Kulick worked with Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton and Diana Ross. He also went on to work with another member of KISS, Paul Stanley, on his solo album and eventually toured with him in 1989.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Kulick (@bruce.kulick) on May 29, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

In the wake of his passing, KISS put out a message on social media. The account wrote that they are "heartbroken" and sent their "deepest condolences" to his family. In more recent work, Kulick wrote, recorded and produced "Sweet Victory" for a Spongebob Squarepants episode. The song has become one of the most recognizable tracks to ever appear on the iconic Nickelodeon show. In his producing career, Kulick was involved with Motörhead's Whiplash album in 2004 which went on to win a Grammy.

SPONGEBOB FACT: The legendary guitarist, Bob Kulick, who co-wrote the classic song “Sweet Victory” has died at age 70. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/Te7yYjh6wi — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) May 29, 2020

Kulick spoke a bit about what he hoped his legacy would be back in a 2016 interview with Classic Rock Revisited. He mentioned how he has had many people, notably aspiring guitarists, come up to him and share they learned to play the instrument from his work. He called those moments a "pleasant shock" and that it's something everyone hopes for. "That's what I aim to say in music: try to be the best you can be," Kulick said before adding that the real gift is being able to have a platform in which he has the ability to communicate on a widespread level.