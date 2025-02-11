Kid Rock Cuts Off Performance, Storms Off Stage After Audience Doesn’t Clap

Kid Rock wasn’t impressed with the crowd at his recent Nashville performance. The “All Summer Long” singer, 54, took the stage at Jon Bon Jovi’s Tennessee restaurant JBJ Nashville on Saturday to perform for the rock band’s keyboardist David Bryan’s 63rd birthday, but stormed off stage midway through his performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” after scolding the crowd for not clapping along.

Rock, who was initially applauded as he came onstage, made it about two minutes into the performance before he abruptly stopped the song due to a lack of audience participation. In video shared to social media by somebody in the crowd, the singer could be heard saying, “F– them. F– them. Hey, hey, stop… if you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go.”

Rock then began clapping to get the crowd to join in and resumed the performance. However, after about 45 seconds, during which some fans started to clap, he again paused the song.

“You know what, f– y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone,” he said before he abruptly left the stage.

The Tennessean reported that after the singer left the stage, the band resumed the show.

Rock has not commented on the moment at this time, and while Bryan later posted about the Saturday night celebrations, he made no mention of Rock. In the Instagram post, shared alongside a video from the evening, the musician wrote, “THANK YOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES! Rocking at @jbjsnash last night with @bigkennytv!”

Rock’s weekend tantrum comes just weeks after he performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, taking the stage at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington, DC. Other performers included Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, the Village People, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Fans can next catch the singer when he takes the stage alongside Chris Janson and Uncle Kraker on tour in March. He will then kick off his Rock the Country tour with Nickelback beginning in April. Rock has performances scheduled in Nashville; Wichita, Kansas; Ocala, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; and more, with his final show currently slated for July 25 at Anderson, South Carolina’s Anderson Sports & Ent Center.