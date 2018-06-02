Khloe Kardashian Loves Kanye West’s Album Despite Tristan Thompson Lyrics

Khloe Kardashian has endorsed Kanye West’s new album, ye, despite the fact it contains lyrics about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

Kardashian took to Twitter on Saturday morning to give a quick reaction to the album.

She simply tweeted out the album title alongside three fire emojis.

Ye 🔥🔥🔥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

West, who is married to Kardashian’s sister Kim, references Thompson cheating on Kardashian on ye’s third track, entitled “All Mine.”

The verse begins with West pointing out he and other men have urges to be with other women despite having a prominent partner.

“If I pull up with a Kerry Washington / That’s gon’ be an enormous scandal, I could have Naomi Campbell / And still might want me a Stormy Daniels,” West raps.

He then transitions directly into referencing Thompson being tempted by “thots.”

“Find yourself up in the food court / You might have to enjoy your sample /All these thots on Christian Mingle, almost what got Tristan single,” he raps.

He then goes on to say that Thompson’s status as a high-profile NBA player is one reason Kardashian may have decided to stay with him despite his infidelity.

“If you don’t ball like him or Kobe (Bryant) / Guarantee that b— gonna leave you,” he raps.

While many members of the Kardashians are remaining mum on the scandal, West and his wife have chosen not to.

Kim talked with Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show, Ellen, about the allegations earlier this year.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

She then decided to not go any further on the topic, but not because she did not have an opinion. She instead does not want to speak ill of Thompson due to he and Kardashian’s newborn, True.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” Kim said. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Thompson has not publicly addressed West’s lyrics as of press time.