Kesha ‘Nervous’ to Perform Song at Grammys Inspired by Alleged Abuse

Pop star Kesha is booked to take the stage at Sunday’s Grammy Awards to perform her hit song “Praying,” and she’s feeling all the emotions with one day to go.

The Tennessee singer took to Twitter on Saturday with photos from Madison Square Garden, the venue that will hold Sunday’s Grammys.

“(W)hen i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Kesha wrote. “it felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.

“i just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you,” she continued.

The song, which helped her get a nomination for best Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2017 album Rainbow, centers around Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, head of Kemosabe Records. The series of lawsuits titled Kesha vs. Dr. Luke, in which Kesha sued her producer for allegedly drugging her and committing sexual, physical and verbal abuse while he counter-sued for defamation and breach of contract.

The trial ended with Kesha dropping all abuse charges. She went back to making music, with Rainbow being produced by Dr. Luke’s Kimosabe Records. However, Dr. Luke was gone from the company by April 2017.