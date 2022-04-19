Kendrick Lamar Reveals New Album Release Date, and Fans Are Hyped
Kendrick Lamar has finally revealed the release date for his new album, and fans are hyped about the news. In a Twitter post on Monday, Lamar shared a link that lead to a press release about his forthcoming new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The press release also revealed that the new album will be released on May 13.
To date, Lamar has recorded four full-length studio albums. It has been five years since the most recent one, DAMN. While 2017 was when Lamar last dropped a new album, he did contribute a number of songs to the Black Panther soundtrack, including "All the Stars," which featured his label-mate SZA. The song was a major hit with fans and critics, landing a number of high-profile award nominations, such as one for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Lamar also hasn't been completely off the hip-hop grid the past few years, contrary to how it may feel for fans.
https://t.co/YVE5bZOBL2 https://t.co/UywGGKExb1— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 18, 2022
In 2019, he was featured on the 2 Chainz track "Momma I Hit a Lick," from the Georgia rapper's fifth album, Rap or Go to the League. He also appeared on tracks by Beyonce, Raphael Saadiq, and J. Cole that same year. The most recent musical delivery from Lamar came in 2021 on the track Family Ties, with Baby Keem. The song was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, winning the latter award. Since announcing his new album, Lamar's fans have been taking to social media to share how excited they are for new music from the award-winning rapper. Scroll down to see what they are saying!
"Life is Good"
OMGH YESSSS KING !!!!! pic.twitter.com/8fLzFa5jbb— eмı RM3 IS COMING (@playlistRM_) April 18, 2022
"I heard Kendrick coming back. Thank you lord, life is good again guys," a fan humbly commented.
"So Ready"
I am so ready for this— Leyla Diamondi (@LeylaDiamondi) April 19, 2022
"Kinda lucky for Kendrick Lamar that now he just has to follow up a really great album (DAMN) rather than one of the best things ever (TPAB) like last time. Super excited for the new album. Hope it's not actually his last," somebody wrote.
Answered "Prayers"
My prayers have finally been answered 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/SYmpQ9j9II— Especially Heinous ❌❌❌ (@yvnngtev) April 18, 2022
"I'm sorry, but Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is the goofiest album title from him ever," a fan quipped, then adding that they are still "super excited!"
"No Words"
April 18, 2022
"I actually have no words to express how I'm feeling [right now]," one person confessed.
"Change the World"
ITS FOR REAL THIS TIME LETSS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/mX7Wrfn8SF— mela 🍂 (@mysinamin) April 18, 2022
"This actually gonna change the world," someone offered.
"Already Fire"
kendrick lamar randomly announcing his album after everyone thought he retired pic.twitter.com/7JSfj4d1uV— Hasan 👁🗨 (@flackospalace) April 18, 2022
"Honestly so excited I'll be one of the first to download that album," a fan tweeted. "It's already fire."
"FINALLY"
FINALLY pic.twitter.com/WuvLk2VjKM— Loki’s dagger (@MaximumTang) April 18, 2022
"No other rapper going to drop when kendrick drop because they know everybody buying and tuning into kendrick," one eager fan surmised.