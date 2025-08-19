Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Taking ‘The Voice’ Hiatus

In the wake of Kelly Clarkson losing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol winner is taking some serious time off to be with the two children they shared. Hours before his death, Clarkson announced she’d be postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, and now it seems more career adjustments are being made.

The Sun reports Clarkson may be replaced as a coach on The Voice as she continues spending time supporting her children. Production for both Season 28 and 29 are underway, and as the saying goes, the show must go on.

Season 28 will premiere in September. Reba McEntire, his Blackstock’s former stepmother, is currently a coach.

“Kelly will not be at the tapings scheduled next week for Thursday and Friday. Production is working on a replacement coach for her now,” a source notes. “Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus have been considered to fill in, but right now, it’s all still a work in progress,” a source added.

If McEntire chooses to take time off, that will be honored. “Whatever they want, the show will give them. They don’t owe the show anything right now,” the source said. “But they are being incredibly professional throughout this. As much as one can be during a time like this.”

Blackstock died at the age of 48 from an aggressive form of melanoma, which is skin cancer. He’d privately battled the disease for more than three years.

Clarkson missed a number of tapings for her daytime talk show this year, with reports she wouldn’t renew her contract at the end of the 2026 season due to wanting to focus back on music. Sources now say those reports were inaccurate as she dealt with Blackstock’s illness and allowing their children to spend as much time with their ailing father in Montana.

Blackstock worked as a talent manager, even for Clarkson at one point. After their contentious divorce, he opted for a life out of the spotlight in favor of ranch life.