Katy Perry Teases Collaboration Song With Unlikely Pop Culture Icons

Katy Perry has a new song coming out in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, appropriately titled "Electric." The singer announced the new song on Monday, May 10 on social media, and fans went wild. On Tuesday, Perry announced that the song would be out on Friday, May 14.

"I know y'all have been waiting for this one, and it's almost here!" Perry posted on Monday. She included a brief snippet of the song, and the official Pokémon account posted the same clip. This is part of the ongoing celebration of Pokémon's 25th Anniversary. The franchise has become the highest-grossing media franchise of all time. Perry is not the only star to help celebrate a quarter-century of dominance with the pop culture icons.

According to a report by iHeart Radio, Perry's new song is rumored to be produced by The Monsters and Strangerz and GERMAN. It will be included on a compilation LP called Pokémon 25: The Album, along with 13 other songs by the most popular artists in the world. Fans have already heard rapper Post Malone's cover of "Only Wanna Be With You" by Hootie and Blowfish, which will also be on the album, and J. Blavin has previously been announced as a collaborator as well.

"I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am," Perry said when her own participation was announced. I was pregnant when I was there [at the Pokémon Café in Japan] actually, little did I know! It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that’s been created there."'

The Pokémon franchise began with the video games Pokémon: Red Version and Pokémon: Green Version for the Nintendo Gameboy Color in 1996. The latest game in the franchise, New Pokémon Snap, was released just over a week ago, and its next three RPGs come out all at once later this year: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They are available for pre-order here on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Pokémon has since expanded into just about every form of media there is, including a burgeoning live-action film franchise starting with 2019's Detective Pikachu. Hopefully, Perry's song is not the last surprise in store for fans amid the franchise's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

