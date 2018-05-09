Katy Perry Reportedly Peeved at Taylor Swift for Sharing Apology Note Online

Katy Perry was reportedly not pleased when Taylor Swift shared her apology note on social media, feeling that it should have stayed between them.

Swift documented her trip to the University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, where she kicked of a string of massive shows. On her Instagram Story, she posted videos of herself arriving, going through sound check and goofing around backstage. She even included a clip of a basket sent to her from fellow pop star Katy Perry, apparently trying to make amends for any sore feelings between them.

“So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch,” she said as she zoomed in and out on the gift. “This means so much to me.”

Unfortunately, Swift may have squandered the make-up just by posting the clip. According to a report by The Sun Online, Perry was reportedly “surprised” to see the note she wrote online. She said that she and Swift hadn’t discussed whether the letter should be public.

“Katy expected that Taylor would post something about it, but she didn’t expect the actual letter to go on social,” an insider said. “The thing is, you can only see part of what Katy wrote and it looks like she’s taking sole responsibility for the entire feud. Without context, it looks like she’s taking the blame for everything and obviously there’s a lot more to it than that.”

The two singers have had bad blood between them for about six years. In addition to their shared ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, they have battled over hiring the same backup dancers, and some say Swift’s song “Bad Blood” is even about Perry directly.

The feud was seemingly confirmed in Swift’s 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, though she did not directly mention Perry.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she confessed to the magazine. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?… She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

The two took shots at each other in interviews and on social media after that. However, their hatred stayed out of the headlines until Swift broke up with Calvin Harris at the beginning of 2016. The DJ rehashed the old anger in a tweet of his own.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” he wrote.

Perry hasn’t officially responded to Swift’s Instagram video.