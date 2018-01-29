Social Media Happy to See Katie Holmes Back in the Spotlight at Grammy Awards

Katie Holmes has been out of the public spotlight for the past few years, but she popped up during Sunday’s Grammy Awards much to the delight of her fans on social media.

Glad Katie Holmes got out of that cult and can come out in public again. Or is that her clone? #2018GraNNyawards — K. Wildkat (@WildKatt) January 29, 2018

Katie Holmes is allowed to speak again ? Das dope — ⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️⬅️➡️⬅️➡️🅱️🅰️ (@PurestInNoSense) January 29, 2018

So happy Katie Holmes turned off the cruise control. Nice to see her happy! #GRAMMYs — Amie Ryan 💌 (@AisforAmie) January 29, 2018

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006-12, while he rose to prominence in the Church of Scientology. Following their split though, she’s kept a low profile. However, her budding relationship with actor/singer Jamie Foxx has become fodder for tabloids in recent month, with the two just going public this past weekend.

However, her main focus has continued to be raising her daughter Suri Cruise, so much so that she values it over her relationship with Foxx.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source told Us Weekly back on Jan. 3. “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.

“Katie found happiness with Katie first,” the source said. “She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”