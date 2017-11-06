Kanye West Returns to the Stage a Year After His Breakdown

Kid Cudi brings out Kanye West in Chicago and the crowd goes WILD during “Father Stretch My Hands” performance. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VytqZkeEkg — DJBooth (@DJBooth) November 5, 2017



Kanye West is tip-toeing his way back into the music world. The rapper took the stage in Chicago on Saturday for his first live performance since last year’s infamous on-stage meltdown.

The 40-year-old West made a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi‘s concert. They performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from West’s The Life of Pablo, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Chance the Rapper told his fans about the surprise appearance, tweeting, “Kid Cudi Just brought out Kanye in Chicago.” Video of the performance also surfaced on Twitter.

Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye in Chicago — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 5, 2017



A Kid Cudi show was a notable venue for West’s on-stage comeback, since the two rappers feuded last year. After Cudi dissed Yeezy on Twitter, West shot back with a speech during a Saint Pablo tour stop.

“Kid Cudi, don’t ever mention ‘Ye name,” West said during a September 2016 show in Tampa. “I birthed you! We all dealing with that emo sh*t all the time …. Don’t ever mention ‘Ye name. Don’t try to say who I can do songs with. You mad ’cause I’m doing songs with Drake? Ain’t nobody telling ‘Ye who to do songs with! Respect the God!”

A few days later, West moved on, calling Cudi “the most influential artist of the last 10 years” during a Houston show.

West’s performance with Cudi in Chicago was the first time West took the stage in a year. Last year on Nov. 21, West ranted about Beyonce and Jay Z, then praised then-President-Elect Donald Trump. The next day, he cancelled the rest of the Saint Pablo tour, citing exhaustion.

Although West is married to Kim Kardashian, he has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the past year. Two days before he performed with Cudi, he attended Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party with his wife.