Kanye West Dedicates Emotional Message to Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Amidst Cheating Scandal

Kanye West returned to Twitter and shared an emotional note about friend Lamar Odom.

West reflected on his premiere event for his album The Life of Pablo, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 11, 2016. He shared a photo of himself with Odom, which was a landmark moment for the former Los Angeles Lakers player.

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West wrote. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

West is referring to the 2015 medical scare where Odom suffered kidney failure and multiple strokes. He ended up on life support and had to spend months recovering, much with the help of his estranged wife at the time (and West’s sister-in-law) Khloe Kardashian.

Odom responded with gratitude to West for the moment and the company he provided during that trying time.

“Glad I could be there [for you] bro like [you] came [through for] me,” Odom replied. “It was a big stage [to] be on after everything I went [through,] but it was worth it.”

Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 https://t.co/p3ZuCAIfv9 was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewest https://t.co/Aj9VpuQBTZ — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) April 16, 2018

While this tribute from West was wholesome, it came at a curious time. Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was hit with overwhelming accounts of infidelity, most of which occurred during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

In the wake of the scandal, several reports have surfaced about Odom’s thoughts on the situation.

A source told Us Weekly that he was “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé.” Furthemore, the source said he would consider getting back together with Kardashian if the opportunity arised.

“Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloé, and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the source said.

Odom had previously expressed his excitement about Kardashian’s pregnancy in an interview with Access.

“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” Odom said. “That’s gonna be one spoiled a— baby.”