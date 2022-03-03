Kanye West’s Home Reportedly Struck by Home Intruder

Kanye West, now known professionally as Ye, is the latest celebrity victim of a home burglary. According to The Blast, the rapper’s Hidden Hills mansion was burglarized on the afternoon of Wednesday, Mar. 2. It’s the same house across that he recently purchased directly across from his reality TV star ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Sources told The Blast that someone broke into the Yeezy founder’s home and went on Instagram Live afterward. Ye was then notified of the break-in, who enlisted the help of local authorities. The Blast shared photos of police outside of Ye’s home. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been arrested, but the investigation is active.

Ye was not in town at the time of the burglary. In fact, he’s been in Miami as of late, being spotted having dinner with Tristan Thompson, the ex of Kim’s sister, Khloe. He’s also been spending time with his newest girlfriend, Kim Kardashian look-a-like, Chaney Jones. The pair recently went Instagram official, with Jones calling Ye, “my love.” the 24-year-old is a model.

After months of publicly pleading with Kim to take him back and give their marriage a shot, even going as far as contesting the divorce and prenup, Ye finally gave his 6th divorce attorney to go ahead and pull the plug on his marriage. Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. Since then, she’s moved onto SNL star, Pete Davidson. For months, Kim has begged a judge to declare her legally single. This week, she was granted that wish.

Sources tell E! News that Kim is happy to put the marriage behind her and is committed to co-parenting her and Ye’s four children amicably. “Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the insider said. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

Ye’s team tells the media outlet that Ye’s contention with the divorce was mishandled by the media. “Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,” his laywer said. “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law.”