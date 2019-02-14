Kanye West Collaborator, Rapper YNW Melly, Charged With Murder of 2 Friends

YNW Melly, a Florida rapper who recently collaborated with Kanye West, was charged with the murder of two close friends Wednesday. Police accused him of trying to cover it up by making it look like they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, reports the Sun Sentinel. Miramar, Florida police say he was responsible for the death of two aspiring rappers in October 2018. Police previously arrested 20-year-old Cortlen Henry in connection with the deaths and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Demons, 19, was in court Thursday morning and ordered him to remain in jail without bond.

(1/2) Jamell Demons, a.k.a. YNW Melly & Cortlen Henry have been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams & Christopher Thomas Jr., were killed on 10/26/2018. The investigation, supported by forensic evidence, has concluded that pic.twitter.com/ArzVCLRxjd — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019

The victims were Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, 21, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., 19. They were shot at early Oct. 26, 2018 and were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital Miramar at 4:35 a.m. in a Jeep. They suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

Police did not say where the shooting allegedly took place, but said in a news release that Henry was driving the Jeep. Police also did not say what happened before the shooting, but they accused Demons and Henry of making it look like a drive-by hooting happened.

Henry’s statement did not match the evidence found during the preliminary investigation, police said. Henry made his first court appearance Wednesday, and no bond was set to give his attorney and prosecutors more time to go over the case.

Williams and Thomas were lifelong friends of Demons’ and were featured in a documentary Melly, shared on Demons’ YouTube page. At the end of the video, text appears, reading, “YNW Melly and his friends were the target of a drive-by shooting in Miami, Florida. YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were killed.”

Demons shared a photo of himself with his friends on his Instagram page Wednesday, announcing he was turning himself in to police.

“To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington, but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice,” the caption reads. “Unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus.”

According to PEOPLE, Demons recently worked with West on the song “Mixed Personalities.” In December 2018, Demons shared a selfie with West, adding a goat emoji in the caption.

Photo credit: Instagram/YNW Melly